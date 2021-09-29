WATCH LIVECBS4 News At 11
By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) â€“ Josef MartÃ­nez scored on a penalty kick in the 78th minute for his 100th MLS goal and Atlanta United beat Inter Miami 1-0 on Wednesday night.

Atlanta (10-8-9) has won four of its last five games. Miami fell to 9-12-5.

MartÃ­nez became the fifth player in MLS history to score his first 100 goals, in all competitions, with one club.

He joined Bradley Wright-Phillips (New York Red Bulls), Taylor Twellman (New England Revolution), Robbie Keane (L.A. Galaxy), and Diego Valeri (Portland Timbers).

MartÃ­nez did a stutter step on the penalty kick to get goalkeeper Nick Marsman diving the wrong way. The kick was awarded after Leandro GonzÃ¡lez Pirez was called for a handball in the box.

Atlanta goalkeeper Brad Guzan did not need to make a save for his eighth shutout of the season.

CBSMiami.com Team