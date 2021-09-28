JACKSONVILLE (CBSMiami/CNN) — More than 300 people from multiple law enforcement agencies in the state are hunting the suspect wanted for shooting and killing a north Florida sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop as investigators release new pictures of Patrick McDowell’s unique tattoos.

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office released photos of McDowell’s tattoos on Sunday, including one across his shoulders that reads “Death Before Dishonor.”

Another tattoo looks similar to the Marine Corps seal, with an eagle sitting on top of a globe and the words ‘Semper Fidelis’ which is the Marine Corps motto meaning ‘Always Faithful’ in Latin. Below it are some non-English characters.

Authorities issued a Blue Alert, like an Amber Alert, hoping to seek information on McDowell’s whereabouts.

Authorities are warning the public not to approach McDowell, saying he is likely armed and dangerous.

Nassau County Deputy Josh Moyers was shot twice during a traffic stop in Callahan in northeast Florida early Friday morning and died from his injuries Sunday, officials said.

The search for the shooting suspect continues in the same five-square mile radius as Friday, which covers over 3,000 acres.

Investigators say a female passenger in the suspect’s vehicle, which was stolen, is cooperating with police and identified the suspect.

McDowell shot Deputy Moyers in the face and back, after being asked to step out of the car.

A $54,000 reward has been offered to find McDowell, officials said.

The sheriff’s office posted a tribute to Moyers on Twitter Sunday, saying, “Tonight we begin our 1st shift without you.”

“Tonight, we put on a brave face and hide the tears; as there is work to be done…As this night won’t be easy, we hope to soon bring this nightmare to an end. Rest easy knowing Bravo Team is carrying you with us. We love & miss you Moyers.”

