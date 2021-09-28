JACKSONVILLE (CBSMiami) – The Florida man at the center of a Blue Alert, issued for fatally shooting a Nassau County Sheriff’s Deputy, has been captured.
Patrick McDowell, who had been on the run for five days, was taken into custody near Callahan in northeast Florida on Tuesday, according to CBS affiliate Action News Jax.
McDowell is accused of shooting Deputy Joshua Moyers during a traffic stop on Friday, Sept. 24. Investigators said McDowell shot Deputy Moyers in the face and back, after being asked to step out of the car, which was stolen.
Moyers died of his injuries two days later.
This is a developing story and will be updated.