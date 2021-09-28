ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – The sun set over another day of searching in Central Florida for 19-year-old Miya Marcano.

Outside the Orlando apartment building where Marcano lives and was last seen there an emotional vigil Tuesday night.

Her grandmother was inconsolable.

“Protect her lord from the hands of the devil, protect her from the hands of evil,” she said.

Dozens showed up lighting candles and their cellphones in hopes of shining a light to show Marcano the way home.

Family members spent the day earlier searching this area in Seminole County where a person of interest in her disappearance was found dead in an apparent suicide.

“This is two days in a row just looking for anything that we can find any clue that maybe this guy left behind,” said Semone Westmaas, Marcano’s aunt.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office provided a new picture of Marcano with what she’s believed to have last been wearing when she went missing Friday.

According to a relative, they knew something was wrong when they went into her apartment after her disappearance and noticed dirt and items left all over the floor, which is very unlike Marcano.