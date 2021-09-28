FORT MYERS (CBSMiami) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Tuesday announced three new actions he’s taking to address what termed President Joe Biden’s border crisis.

Speaking at the Lee County Sheriff’s Office in Fort Myers, DeSantis said the State of Florida is suing the Biden Administration over its “unlawful and destructive catch and release” immigration policies.

Second, the governor signed Executive Order 21-223, called the “Biden Border Crisis Executive Order” which includes prohibiting Florida state agencies from cooperating with the federal government when it comes to certain immigration issues.

“I’m signing an executive order to prohibit state agencies that report to me, from aiding or abetting in any way what the federal government is doing right now. We’re not gonna be a party to this lawlessness. We haven’t, to my knowledge, but we’re letting the marker down, know this is an absolute red line. We’re not gonna do it,” said DeSantis.

Here is a breakdown of the Biden Border Crisis Executive Order:

Prohibits state agencies under Governor’s purview from providing support for the resettlement of illegal aliens to Florida.

Directs the Florida Department of Children and Families to determine whether licenses for facilities that house unaccompanied minors should be renewed.

Calls on the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to review Florida companies’ compliance with E-Verify requirements.

Requires state agencies to gather information regarding the scope and costs of illegal immigration in Florida.

Directs Florida Department of Law Enforcement to lawfully gather information on the number and identities of illegal aliens being transported from the border to Florida.

Encourages state law enforcement to detain any vehicle transporting illegal aliens if there is reasonable suspicion it is being used for human or drug trafficking

Requests information from state officials on the number of illegal aliens who are pending criminal prosecution or have been convicted of crimes.

Finally, DeSantis appointed Larry Keefe, the former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, to be what the governor called, the state’s ‘public safety czar,’ to ensure the actions directed by the Executive Order are carried out.

WATCH: Gov. Ron DeSantis Q&A with Reporters After Signing Biden Border Crisis Executive Order

“We are in a situation where we have a disaster on the southern border that’s been apparent for many, many months. We would like to see the prior policies re-instituted. We’re under no illusion that that’s gonna happen. So, we gotta take every effort we can to make sure that we’re protecting the people of Florida,” said DeSantis.