MIAMI (CBSMiami) â€“ COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to climb in several parts of the country as the delta variant spreads. That has many people rethinking travel plans.

Adobe Analytics said flight bookings in August fell 24% compared to July.

“Travel and flight bookings are the sectors that are very prone to changes in the pandemic,” said Adobe’s Senior Digital Insights Manager Vivek Pandya.

He said the trend continued in September and travelers are also adjusting holiday plans. Thanksgiving flights are down 18% compared to this time in 2019.

The trend may be good news for people who are planning to fly. Pandya said prices were down about 22% in the beginning of September.

Warren Luciani owns an excavation business. He was planning to take a break and travel to a friend’s wedding in Europe, but he decided against it.

“I’m afraid that if I get down there and I test positive, I’ll get stuck there for 14 days under quarantine. And with my business and me being the owner, I just can’t take that chance,” said Luciani.

Luciani is disappointed he had to cancel his trip.

“We made the call and it was an upsetting call to make to our closest friends. And they understood, you know, they wish we were going.”

He’s hoping the pandemic will ease so won’t miss out on future vacations.

Adobe Analytics said, for people who are traveling, some of the top domestic destinations are Hawaii, Orlando and Key West in Florida, and Las Vegas.