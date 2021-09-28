MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Another blue chip player is getting away from South Florida. This past week, running back Sedrick Irvin Jr. made a big commitment down at Gulliver Prep.

“I’ll be taking my talents to Notre Dame,” this week’s CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy nominee announced.

Irvin is getting a jump on making his college plans. The four-star running back is still a junior, but he’s already made a national commitment to go play for the Fighting Irish.

“Just knowing when I get there, Notre Dame recruits the best o-line, so that’s something every running back wants to run behind,” he said. “Obviously sitting down with Coach Taylor and Coach Kelly, after having a conversation with them, and they kind of confirmed that.”

Another selling point to join the Irish was their 4 for 40 motto – 4 years at South Bend will set you up for the next 40 years of your life.

“Notre Dame of course being the institution that they are, and having nationwide connections, and regardless of what you do, graduate, major in, you’ll be able to find a connection in a high place,” Irvin said. “You better believe that caught the attention of mom and dad as well.”

Irvin is growing up fast. But even on commitment day, mom Octavis Lampkin Irvin had to remind him he’s still her little baby.

“I see all these bear shirts. What’s going on here? He was a fat little boy. He was a fat little boy with dimples, so his godmother Patrice named him ‘Sedi Bear.’ And his little hashtag now is the Instagram bear, so I did these little T-shirts because in knew it would embarrass him and he’s very shy and doesn’t like any attention can you believe that,” she said.

That is hard to believe, considering on Saturday’s he’ll be carrying the ball for one of the most popular teams in the country.

“That’s always been a big thing for me knowing the national press they get and they’re a big football town, so it’s always something I wanted to be a part of,” Irvin said. “Every single game go to there’ll be Notre Dame fans.”

The four-star tailback chose Notre Dame over his dad’s alma mater, Michigan State. In addition to the football exposure, he also decided to join the Fighting Irish for educational purposes.