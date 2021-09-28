TAMARAC (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office has cleared a person of interest in a Tamarac burglary where the thief claimed to be a deputy.

BSO released Ring video of a man approaching the front door of a home in the 8000 block of Sanibel Drive.

That home had been broken into by a burglar who had shattered a sliding glass door in the rear of the residence.

The burglar claimed he was with the Broward Sheriff’s Office and asked if anyone was home. When no one answered, he searched the home and left with more than $1,000 worth of items.

BSO is now clarifying that the man seen at the front door and the man seen inside ransacking the home are not the same person.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.