MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The largest satellite manufacturing facility in the world is being bult in Florida’s

Space Coast. Governor Ron DeSantis announced the news on Monday.

“We’re excited to announce that Terran Orbital will be investing $300 million in the Space Coast by bringing its commercial spacecraft and constellation facility to Space Florida’s Launch and Landing Facility. This will be the largest satellite manufacturing facility in the entire world,” said Gov. DeSantis.

Terran Orbital CEO Marc Bell said the 660,000 square-foot facility will be able to produce more than 1,000 satellites a year and 1 million satellite components.

“We will build not only vehicles that will go into orbit, that will go to the moon, they will go to Mars into deep space and the stars beyond,” Bell said.

One of the satellites it’s developing will use radar to be able to see through clouds and smoke to get a clear image that could help respond to storms and wildfires and can be used by the military.

Gov. DeSantis said the new facility will bring more than 2,000 jobs to the area and employees at the facility, which should be completed in 2025, will earn an estimated average salary of $84,000.