MIAMI SPRINGS (CBSMiami) – A Miami Springs family is desperately looking for their missing 18-year-old dog who they say is blind and deaf.

The Jack Terrier known as Stewie was last seen at a family birthday party in August.

“He is part of our everyday lives and it’s like a big chunk of it is missing,” said Kathryn Nunez-Fucini, Stewie’s owner.

“He has a huge personality and a very small dog. He has a smile that lights up the room before you even see him.”

Stewie, who normally stays near the family, got out by accident at her son’s birthday party. They noticed he was gone within minutes.

Miami Springs Police and neighbors are helping assist in the search.

Nunez-Fucini told CBS4 News people have spotted the dog with a young teenager numerous times.

“Tons and tons of phone calls with the same description of the young gentleman. When people approach him, he gets aggressive and sometimes he picks up the dog and runs,” said Nunez-Fucini. “The person may not know that they have a deaf and blind dog with them. They don’t know he is a senior dog that he takes medication. He requires special care.”

This family is begging for the return of their beloved four-legged friend.

“This amazing dog needs his family. I will give this boy another dog from the shelter, but please return Stewie,” said Nunez-Fucini.

If you have seen this dog, you can contact the Miami Springs Police Department at (305) 888-9711.