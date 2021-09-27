TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Gov. Ron DeSantis has asked Florida’s top elections official to investigate Facebook for election interference.
The move comes after a bombshell report that the tech giant put its thumb on the scale of numerous state and local races by exempting elite users from Facebook’s own rules.
The governor has asked the secretary of state to use all legal means to uncover any violations of the state’s election laws.
The tech industry has been one of the governor’s major targets since the 2020 election and former President Donald Trump‘s ban from Facebook and Twitter.