  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 4 News at 5PM
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:FLA LOTTERY, Florida News, Local TV, Miami News, Powerball

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Florida lottery players are hoping to win big Monday night after no ticket matched all six numbers in this weekend’s Powerball lottery drawing, pushing the jackpot to an estimated $545 million.

It’s the tenth largest jackpot in the game’s history.

READ MORE: Patrick McDowell, Man Wanted For Killing Florida Deputy Has Unique Tattoos, Reward Reaches $54K

The Powerball jackpot has rolled 37 times since June 9, 2021.

The winner of the multi-state Powerball jackpot can choose to get their jackpot in 30 annual installments or take a lump-sum payment of $392.1 million before taxes.  In addition to the jackpot, players have the chance to win non-jackpot prizes ranging from $4 to $2 million by matching other number combinations.

READ MORE: Biden Administration Unveils New Plan To Save DACA Immigration Program

Powerball jackpots start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won. The overall odds of winning a prize in the game are approximately one-in-24.87.

CBS4 is your official Florida Lottery station.

MORE NEWS: Demolition Begins On Remains Of FIU Pedestrian Bridge That Killed 6 In Collapse

 

CBSMiami.com Team