MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Florida lottery players are hoping to win big Monday night after no ticket matched all six numbers in this weekend’s Powerball lottery drawing, pushing the jackpot to an estimated $545 million.
It's the tenth largest jackpot in the game's history.
The Powerball jackpot has rolled 37 times since June 9, 2021.
The winner of the multi-state Powerball jackpot can choose to get their jackpot in 30 annual installments or take a lump-sum payment of $392.1 million before taxes. In addition to the jackpot, players have the chance to win non-jackpot prizes ranging from $4 to $2 million by matching other number combinations.
Powerball jackpots start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won. The overall odds of winning a prize in the game are approximately one-in-24.87.
