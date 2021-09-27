MIAMI (CBSMiami) — What a difference a week makes! It is finally feeling a little bit more like fall South Florida style as temperatures were slightly cooler Monday morning and the humidity slightly lower courtesy of a cold front that moved in Sunday.

South Florida woke up to temperatures mostly in the low 70s. It was 7 to 9 degrees cooler in comparison to Sunday in Broward and about 2 to 5 degrees cooler in Miami-Dade. Dewpoints have decreased as well and it does not feel as steamy as the past few weeks.

Temperatures remain warm in the low 80s across the Keys.

High pressure is building in the wake of the front and a drier air mass will lower our rain chances and temperatures will not be as hot.

Expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s instead of the low 90s. An isolated shower is possible as the breeze shifts out of the northeast, but we should enjoy mainly dry conditions.

There is a moderate risk of rip currents at the beach Monday due to the northeast wind flow and small craft should exercise caution.

Monday night lows will fall to the upper 70s along the coast and the low 70s inland.

Tuesday, the drier weather sticks around with highs slightly below normal in the upper 80s.

Mid to late week the wind will build out of the northeast and the rain chance will increase a bit and there will be the potential for spotty showers and highs will remain in the upper 80s.