TAMARAC (CBSMiami) – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are searching for a burglar who was claiming to be a deputy in Tamarac.
Ring video caught the man last Thursday at a home in the 8000 block of Sanibel Drive.READ MORE: Special City Of Miami Commission Meeting Held To Discuss Future Of Chief Art Acevedo
The man shattered a sliding glass door in the rear of the home. He then claimed he was with the Broward Sheriff’s Office and asked if anyone was home.READ MORE: Sheriff: Person Of Interest In 19-Year-Old Miya Marcano's Disappearance Found Dead
When no one answered, he searched the home and left with more than $1,000 worth of items.MORE NEWS: Doctor Fights State After Marijuana Sting Operation
Detectives are asking anyone with information to call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.