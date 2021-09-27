  • CBS4 News

By CBSMiami.com Team
Crime, Local TV, Miami News, Police Impersonator

TAMARAC (CBSMiami) – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are searching for a burglar who was claiming to be a deputy in Tamarac.

Ring video caught the man last Thursday at a home in the 8000 block of Sanibel Drive.

The man shattered a sliding glass door in the rear of the home. He then claimed he was with the Broward Sheriff’s Office and asked if anyone was home.

When no one answered, he searched the home and left with more than $1,000 worth of items.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.

