MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Don’ let the quiet start to the day fool you South Florida, another round of storms will be developing this afternoon along the coast and then move slowly inland.

Realtime Doppler was tracking a few showers and storms early this morning in the Keys but for the most part the activity has stayed of the coast.

As things heat up today the sea breeze will develop and move inland, triggering showers and storms as it does. Without any significant breeze that means these storms will be slow to move through and out of the area, minor flooding is possible in and around these storms as they develop.

Plenty of moisture is stuck over the area for now but that will all change later this weekend and early next week.

A cold front will move south and be followed by a stronger northeast breeze later Sunday. That wind direction does not really drop the temperatures much but it will significantly lower our humidity.

Slightly drier air will limit our shower coverage next week and lead to pleasant, but breezy, afternoons. Lows will drop into the lower sixties with highs in the middle eighties.

In the tropics, Hurricane Sam continues to rapidly intensify as it moves northwest toward the Leeward Islands.

It is forecast to become a major hurricane before passing north of the islands next week. By the middle of the week, the storm is forecast to increase speed and turn to the north, staying off the east coast.

There is good agreement that this pattern develops but until then it is something to watch as it moves slowly northwest over the tropical Atlantic.