By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A 19-year-old Miami man was arrested Saturday morning in the Florida Keys after fleeing from police while reaching speeds greater than 100 mph on U.S. 1.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies said Calvin Charles LaRoche, 19, has been charged with fleeing and eluding, possession of cocaine, possession of synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia, and fraud.

Deputies had to use road spikes to stop LaRoche’s BMW near Mile Marker 91.

LaRoche was taken into custody without further incident.

Police said they found about 3.3 grams of cocaine, a vape pen, a THC oil cartridge, and two fake IDs in his wallet.

