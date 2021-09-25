MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Inter Miami CF hopes to recover from their last reverses and bounce back when they visit Atlanta United FC on Wednesday.
Miami received 9 goals combined in their last outings, after falling 0-4 against the New York Red Bulls and 1-5 to Nashville SC.READ MORE: State Argues Judge Should Reject COVID-19 Records Case
Wednesday’s game against Atlanta United will be the second meeting between both teams this season and sixth in Club history.READ MORE: Ring Doorbell Camera Appears To Show Elderly Woman Threatening Neighbor With Knife
Inter Miami will be seeking its third victory against Atlanta.MORE NEWS: Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Placed On Injured Reserve
Both teams tied 1-1 during their last clash at DRV PNK Stadium.