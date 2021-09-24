MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It’s a celebration of Cuban culture at Sanguich de Miami, a charming and authentic eatery on SW 8th Street in Little Havana created by husband-and-wife team Daniel Figueredo and Rosa Romero, where guests feel at home wherever they’re from.

Figueredo used to be an architect. His wife Rosa was a paralegal. One day, he told his wife he had an idea.

“He came to me and said, ‘I want to start a family, I’m kind of done with what I’m doing in the corporate world, and I’d really love to start a sandwich shop,’” recalled Romero. “I said ‘Well, we’re Cuban and we’re in Miami. If we’re going to open a sandwich shop, it’s going to be Cuban sandwiches and batidos.’”

There are six sandwiches on the menu, with a bit of a modern twist.

“So, we’re the only Cuban sandwich place that makes everything in house, down to my mustard pickles and ham,” said Figueredo.

“We brine the pork here. The bread is our recipe. All the ingredients we make here. Even my turkey.”

The look is warm and fun and so is the music.

“What was important for us is to ignite all the senses from the look, the feel, the smell, the sound. It’s the engagement of the customer. It wasn’t just about the sandwich it was about the entire experience. I want you to emerge yourself into it,” said Figueredo.

They serve the classics like croquettas and cafe Cubano and decadent batidos or milkshakes. One is called the Colladita.

“The Colladita has an entire colada in it. So, it’s Cafecito times four,” explained Romero.

On to the sanquiches.

The key is the pressing of the bread or la plancha.

“La plancha is essential to pressing a true Cuban sandwich,” Romero said.

They begin with Sanguich de Miami.

It’s turkey, hand-cut smoked bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on Cuban bread.

“The warmth and the crunch of la plancha is insane, it makes it thinner, and all of the sauces come together, so good.” said Petrillo after tasting.

Next, the Cubano.

It’s ham, lechon, Swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard on Cuban bread.

“For us, it was really important for us to make sure that our sandwiches are authentic and that we stay true to our culture,” Romero said.

“This is what Abuela makes at home. This is fantastic,” said Petrillo.

Finally, Pan Con Bistec is thinly sliced sous vide steak, mojo rojo, fried potato strings, and Swiss cheese.

“The crunch of the potato sticks tastes delicate. The meat is seasoned so perfectly and again that flat crunchy bread, so good,”

said Petrillo.

“Right? It’s everything. It really does define the Cuban sandwich,” Romero said.

Sanguich de Miami is open every day but Wednesday from 10am to 6pm.

