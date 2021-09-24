FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Davie police are remaining tight-lipped about a section of road in Southwest Ranches that is being dug up as part of an investigation.

Chopper4 over the scene Friday spotted a piece of heavy equipment digging up a section of Mustang Trail between SW 136th Ave to Melaleuca Road. The dirt was placed in buckets and then several investigators sifted through it using screens.

Davie police would not say what they are looking for.

“Davie Police Criminal Investigations Division is in the area of Southwest Ranches seeking evidence in relation to an ongoing investigation. No further details will be released at this time so as not to compromise the integrity of this active investigation,” according to a statement from the department.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Brevard County and Pasco County sheriff’s offices, are involved in the investigation. Davie police said they were chosen for the resources they could provide.

Pasco County had a K-9 and arson investigation unit at the scene on Friday. Also there, members of the Florida Forensic Institute.

This is not the first time investigators have been out there. They were out there on Thursday and, according to The Sun-Sentinel, neighbors said the area has been searched at least three times in the past two months.