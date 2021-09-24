WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Florida lottery players are hoping to win big this weekend after no ticket matched all six numbers in Wednesday’s Powerball lottery drawing, pushing the weekend jackpot to an estimated $523 million.

It’s the tenth largest jackpot in the game’s history.

The Powerball jackpot has rolled 36 times since June 9, 2021.

The winner of the multi-state Powerball jackpot can choose to get their jackpot in 30 annual installments or take a lump-sum payment of $376.3 million before taxes.  In addition to the jackpot, players have the chance to win non-jackpot prizes ranging from $4 to $2 million by matching other number combinations.

Powerball jackpots start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won. The overall odds of winning a prize in the game are approximately one-in-24.87.

