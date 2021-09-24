MIAMI (CBSMiami) — There is a new millionaire in Miami!
Ruth Marin Lugo, 63, has claimed a $1 million prize from the $5,000,000 CASHWORD Scratch-Off game, according to the Florida Lottery.
She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $780,000.00.
Lugo bought her winning ticket from Publix, located at 8341 West Flagler Park Plaza in Miami. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.
The $20 game, $5,000,000 CASHWORD, launched in May 2020 and features eight top prizes of $5 million and 24 second tier prizes of $1 million. Overall odds of winning are one-in-2.91.
