MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Friday got off to a pleasant start with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s across Broward and Miami-Dade. It was a bit warmer across the Keys with the low 80s.

Folks in the northern part of the state enjoyed cooler temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s courtesy of a cold front that is near Lake Okeechobee.

Highs will climb to around 90 degrees in the afternoon.

As we stay south of that front, plenty of moisture and the heating of the day will lead to more thunderstorms, some may produce some heavy downpours, localized flooding, lightning, and gusty winds. Just like the past few days, the highest rain chance will be from mid-afternoon into the evening hours.

As the front stalls to our north on Saturday, we will remain unsettled on Saturday. Although we will enjoy mainly dry conditions in the morning, storms will develop in the afternoon with the potential for heavy rain and flooding.

On Sunday highs climb to the upper 80s with the potential for some passing storms in the afternoon as the cold front finally moves in.

Drier air will filter in across South Florida and lower our humidity by Monday. Our highs will not be as hot with temperatures closer to the mid to upper 80s. We’ll drier sunshine and a taste of Fall South Florida style early next week.