MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade homicide detectives are reaching out to the public for help in finding the person who shot and killed a 14-year-old boy at a Southwest Miami-Dade community park.

Angelo Guzman, from West Palm Beach, was attending a family gathering at Hammocks Community park on SW 111 Street and 158 Avenue around 7 p.m. on Sunday, September 19.

Police said Angelo was visiting his father and while at the family gathering at a pavilion, he told family members he was stepping away to meet friends.

A short time after, shots were fired, which were heard by family members and park neighbors.

Angelo died on the scene.

“If you can only imagine, a 14-year-old boy is no longer with us. I’ve been in contact with a family and they’re distraught. They need answers. They want closure, and I want to give them that closure,” said Miami-Dade Police Detective Edhy Mederos in a just released video designed to encourage tips about the case.

“Angelo was just starting his life, his family’s gonna miss him. His friends are gonna miss him, his classmates are going to miss him,” said Det. Mederos.

Mederos says police need the public’s assistance with this case.

“If you were at the park or were in the area and may have heard or seen something unusual. Please give us a call,” he urged. “We’re talking about a 14-year-old child. We need the community to come together, and remember you can remain anonymous, and any tip that you give us that leads to an arrest, you can be eligible for a reward up to $5,000.

The number to call is Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).