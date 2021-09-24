FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A maintenance man was just doing his job washing windows at the Miramar Parkway Plaza when out of nowhere his head was slashed open by a knife.

“He attacked me with a knife, yes without any motive,” said 70-year-old Cesar Jose Posado Cerrano. “It was very fast because in a minute he was gone that’s all I can say”

A five-inch-long gash, evidence of the brutal experience.

Surveillance video shows the suspect casually walk through the plaza. Cerrano said he was bent over working when he was attacked.

“I honestly thought it was someone on a bicycle who was distracted because the blow was very hard and he ran into me accidentally. When I looked back I see him running off with a knife, there was just too much blood,” he said. “At that point, I was not doing well, I thought that someone had killed me at that moment.”

Police want to find the guy.

“We do have video surveillance which we released on our social media platforms showing the suspect in the area, unfortunately, we don’t have much else. Detectives are pursuing other leads at this time,” said Miramar police Sgt. Oscar Mendoza.

Mendoza said they’re not sure what type of weapon was used to inflict such an injury.

“We never said there was a knife. It’s just we’re unsure of what type of object was used in the attack,” he said.

Posado wants everyone to watch the video to see if they can identify his assailant who he called a racist or a terrorist.