MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida commuters be warned. There is a major traffic shift coming up next week.
Starting Monday night, September 27, the westbound I-395 ramp to northbound I-95 will be closed at 7 p.m., and all westbound I-395 travel lanes will be closed at the Biscayne Boulevard exit ramp starting at 10 p.m. until 5:30 a.m.
Then on Tuesday, September 28, that existing westbound I-395 ramp to northbound I-95, which is on the right side of the roadway, will be replaced by a temporary single-lane ramp on the left side of the roadway.
Variable Message Signs (VMS) will direct drivers going west on I-395 who want to go north on I-95 to the new temporary ramp.
The temporary ramp will be in place for approximately 16 months while workers build a new permanent two-lane ramp and other I-395 bridges.
Click here for more specific maps of affected routes including an alternate detour for City of Miami Beach residents
The work is part of the I-395/SR 836/I-95 Design-Build Project that will reconstruct the I-395 corridor from the SR 836/I-395/I-95 (Midtown) Interchange to the MacArthur Causeway Bridge, including the construction of a Signature Bridge over NE 2 Avenue and Biscayne Boulevard; double-deck SR 836 from west of NW 17 Avenue to the Midtown Interchange and the replacement of the concrete pavement on I-95 from NW 8 Street to NW 29 Street.
This schedule may change due to bad weather or other unforeseen conditions.
