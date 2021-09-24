MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida commuters be warned. There is a major traffic shift coming up next week.

Starting Monday night, September 27, the westbound I-395 ramp to northbound I-95 will be closed at 7 p.m., and all westbound I-395 travel lanes will be closed at the Biscayne Boulevard exit ramp starting at 10 p.m. until 5:30 a.m.

Then on Tuesday, September 28, that existing westbound I-395 ramp to northbound I-95, which is on the right side of the roadway, will be replaced by a temporary single-lane ramp on the left side of the roadway.

Variable Message Signs (VMS) will direct drivers going west on I-395 who want to go north on I-95 to the new temporary ramp.

The temporary ramp will be in place for approximately 16 months while workers build a new permanent two-lane ramp and other I-395 bridges.

Click here for more specific maps of affected routes including an alternate detour for City of Miami Beach residents

The work is part of the I-395/SR 836/I-95 Design-Build Project that will reconstruct the I-395 corridor from the SR 836/I-395/I-95 (Midtown) Interchange to the MacArthur Causeway Bridge, including the construction of a Signature Bridge over NE 2 Avenue and Biscayne Boulevard; double-deck SR 836 from west of NW 17 Avenue to the Midtown Interchange and the replacement of the concrete pavement on I-95 from NW 8 Street to NW 29 Street.

This schedule may change due to bad weather or other unforeseen conditions.

For more information, click here.