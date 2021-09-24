BLUE POINT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Funeral arrangements have been announced for Gabby Petito. The funeral will be held Sunday at Moloney’s Funeral Home in Holbrook, N.Y., and will be open to the public from noon until 5 p.m.

Services for our sweet Gabby will be held at Moloney Funeral Home in Holbrook on Sunday September 26th from 12pm-5pm. Thank to all for your suppprt and love. pic.twitter.com/rYB0wePoJh READ MORE: Davonte Barnes Charged In Mass Shooting Outside NW Miami-Dade Banquet Hall — joseph petito (@josephpetito) September 24, 2021

Petito’s family asked that, in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to the Future Gabby Petito Foundation through the Johnny Mac Foundation. For more information, CLICK HERE, or to donate, CLICK HERE.

In lieu of flowers for the service, please send donations for the Future Gabby Petito Foundation through the Johnny Mac Foundation at https://t.co/LuZ4fILZY0 or https://t.co/4jn0zukyIb We Thank you for all the support💙🦋🌈 pic.twitter.com/MWGx2BGHmQ — joseph petito (@josephpetito) September 24, 2021

The arrangements were announced as vigils were planned for Friday night, one in West Islip and another in Blue Point. Candles will be lit in driveways. The movement is called “Shine a light for Gabby.”

Meanwhile, search teams in Florida are again making their way through the vast Carlton Reserve in their search for her missing fiancé, Brian Laundrie.

“It’s hot. It’s wet out there. But they’re working really hard,” said North Port Police Commander Joe Fussell.

Thursday, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Laundrie. The charge is not over Petito’s death, which has been ruled a homicide. The warrant is for a charge over the use of a bank card, but it could be an indication that prosecutors are trying to make a bigger case against Laundrie.

“Well, the warrant doesn’t change anything for us. We’re working as hard to find him now as we did on day one,” Fussell said. “This is wearing on everyone. Everybody has a level of stress. Everybody has the drive, and that’s really what’s carrying us through, is the drive to try to find Brian and try to put closure to this investigation.”

The U.S. District Court in Wyoming issued the arrest warrant following a grand jury indictment.

It alleges Laundrie used a debit card and a PIN number that didn’t belong to him to make charges over $1,000 between Aug. 30 and Sept. 1.

The couple was documenting what appeared to be a fairytale cross country adventure, until she went missing and he went silent.

The search for Laundrie in the reserve has been challenging, Fussell said.

“We’re looking through wooded areas. We’re looking through bodies of water. We’re looking through swampy areas, and we’re deploying the resources to be able to do that,” Fussell added. “We’re deploying every resource to get through any terrain that we encounter in our search areas.”

Fussell said the Carlton Reserve search is based on intelligence they’ve developed.

“We’re not wasting our time out here. We are doing our due diligence to find Brian in an area that intelligence had led us that he could possibly be in,” Fussell said.