Broward County (CBSMiami) – In light of the Gabby Petito investigation, some are asking what makes a case get more resources than others when it seems many other missing people are just as deserving.

“If a homicide detective thought that he could get traction nationally I think any detective rightfully so would want to grab onto that cause,” Stuart Kaplan said.

And, getting the public’s attention can be hard. In this case, however, the couple documented their trip online.

“When you look at this particular case, Gabby Petito case with Brian Laundrie, the two of them set off on an adventure to go cross country.”

That turned on a lot of online sleuths to follow the case.

“It was social media that fortunately got someone to go back to their documented video and realized that they had actually captured Gabby’s van.”

While not all cases cross so many state lines to call in for more help, missing people of color may need more help. A 2019 Congressional Research Service report showed Black Americans were overrepresented in the number of missing cases.

“This is a serious issue and it shouldn’t take the death of a young white woman to talk about the plight of others missing in the world,” Alex Piquero, University of Miami Professor of Sociology and Criminology said.

Piquero notes that Petitot’s death has brought up the race issue, and how much it factors into grabbing people’s attention.

“We need to devote the same amount of time and attention to missing people, however as you know, police departments only have so many people,” he added.

And that’s why he thinks changing people’s way of thinking on social media could help local families.

“If somebody see something, they’re supposed to be a mom and little daughter, using just flip flops, tank top, T-shirt shorts,” Eduardo Moreno said.

Moreno is still looking for clues to find out what happened to his sister, Liliana Morena, and her daughter Daniella Moreno. They disappeared 5 years ago Memorial Day weekend. Their last known whereabouts were said to be near the Home Depot by Okeechobee Road. The FBI currently has a $25,000 reward for information that could lead them to an arrest and information.

“It doesn’t matter the color of the skin or where they come from, just all the cases, has to have the same attention for all the people who disappeared,” he said.

Eduardo Moreno believes getting more attention could really turn a new leaf. And here’s your chance to help. The Broward County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three women who are missing, all happen to be Black.

Alison Woodruff last seen September 10th near 732 SW 6th St, Dania Beach.

Gwendolyn Turner, last seen August 6th, near Phippen Waiters Road, Dania Beach.

Stephanie Bentley last seen January 1st, near 600 Terminal Drive, Fort Lauderdale.

Report information anonymously to Crimestoppers at 954-493-8477(TIPS).