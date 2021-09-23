WASHINGTON (CBSMiami/CNN) – Citing the “inhumane and counterproductive decision to deport thousands of Haitians” the U.S. southern border, U.S Special Envoy to Haiti Daniel Foote has resigned.

In his resignation letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Foote wrote that the U.S. approach to Haiti is “deeply flawed.”

Foote stated in his resignation letter to Blinken that Haiti is wracked with poverty, crime, government corruption and a lack of humanitarian resources. He said the “collapsed state is unable to provide security or basic services and more refugees will fuel further desperation and crime.”

State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that Foote “has both resigned and mischaracterized the circumstances of his resignation.”

The Biden administration is presently grappling with an influx of thousands of migrants, many of whom are Haitian, at the US-Mexico border in Del Rio, Texas. The administration has repeatedly vowed in public statements that the migrants will be turned away, drawing the ire of many Democrats and human rights groups who say it is inhumane to return the migrants because of Haiti’s humanitarian crisis.

