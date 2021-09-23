MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Americans are expected to spend a record $10 billion on Halloween this year.
According to the National Retail Federation, people will spend $2 billion more this year than 2020 on Halloween candy, decorations and costumes for adults, kids and pets.
Most of the spending, or over $3.3 billion of it, will go to costumes.
The organization said it is the most consumers have spent on costumes since 2017.
On average, consumers are expected to fork over a little more than $102 to retailers.