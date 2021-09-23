WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Americans are expected to spend a record $10 billion on Halloween this year.

According to the National Retail Federation, people will spend $2 billion more this year than 2020 on Halloween candy, decorations and costumes for adults, kids and pets.

Most of the spending, or over $3.3 billion of it, will go to costumes.

The organization said it is the most consumers have spent on costumes since 2017.

On average, consumers are expected to fork over a little more than $102 to retailers.

