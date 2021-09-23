PALM BAY, Fla. (CBSMiami) – A Palm Bay police officer took a selfie with an alligator emerging from a storm drain.
The police department posted the image to its Facebook page along with a funny caption.
It read, in part: "When you're just trying to take a normal sewer selfie and you get photobombed…..(At least he smiled 😬)"
According to the post, the gator was actually stuck in the drain.
The department enlisted the help of a trapper to get the big reptile unstuck.