MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) – A Palm Bay police officer took a selfie early this week that has now gone viral.
The photo shows the officer smiling in the forefront, with an alligator in the background, that happened to be stuck in a street drain.READ MORE: NTSB Seeks Video, Photos Of Fiery South Florida Tesla Crash
The police department posted the image to its Facebook page along with a funny caption.READ MORE: Federal Arrest Warrant Issued For Gabby Petito’s Missing Fiancé Brian Laundrie
It read, “When you’re just trying to take a normal sewer selfie and you get photo-bombed — at least he smiled.”MORE NEWS: Man Riding Scooter Dies Following Crash With UPS Truck In Miami Beach
