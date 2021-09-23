WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) – A Palm Bay police officer took a selfie early this week that has now gone viral.

The photo shows the officer smiling in the forefront, with an alligator in the background, that happened to be stuck in a street drain.

The police department posted the image to its Facebook page along with a funny caption.

It read, “When you’re just trying to take a normal sewer selfie and you get photo-bombed — at least he smiled.”

