MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami International Airport has been ranked the best mega airport in North America for passenger satisfaction by the J.D. Power 2021 North America Airport Satisfaction Study.

The annual study measures overall traveler satisfaction with mega, large, and medium North American airports by examining six factors: Terminal facilities; airport arrival/departure; baggage claim; security check; check-in/baggage check; and food, beverage, and retail.

“We can all be proud that Miami-Dade County is home to the best mega airport for customer satisfaction in North America!” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

“MIA’s top priorities are maintaining the safety and security of our travelers and providing excellent customer satisfaction. Just last week, MIA was reaccredited by the Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Health Accreditation program for its efforts to protect travelers and employees from COVID-19, and now it has been ranked best in class by J.D. Power for its customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the MIA team for scoring these big wins for our County and our residents.”

County officials said that on a 1,000-point scale, MIA achieved an overall score of 828, for a 27-point increase over 2020, when it ranked second among the busiest airports in the study.

The study also said MIA is busiest U.S. airport for international passengers in 2021, with 6.4 million total international travelers through July.

“Our #1 ranking by J.D. Power is an encouraging sign that recent improvements at MIA are making a positive impression on our passengers,” said Ralph Cutié, MIA Director and CEO.

“Our new state-of-the-art baggage handling system, which was fully integrated last year, now doubles the speed and efficiency of baggage screening and delivery for flights in our Central and South terminals, and our dining and retail concessions continue to score high marks. This recognition would not be possible without the teamwork of our airline and concession partners and federal agencies, who are all worthy of congratulations.”

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services, data and analytics.