MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami-Dade police officer is facing a battery charge after his girlfriend called 911 following an altercation back in June of this year.
The incident report said it happened on June 19th at approximately 10 p.m. at officer Christopher Delgado's SW Miami-Dade residence.
Police said these officer’s girlfriend was trying to leave after being involved in an argument and that is when she said he struck her arm causing her to drop her phone.
She told police that once the door opened, Delgado shoved her out of the residence and that is when she ran to the elevator to call 911.
The report said officer Delgado’s girlfriend suffered scratches to her nose, shoulder, and arms.
Delgado turned himself in to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on August 25.
He faces a battery charge.
No word if the Delgado has been suspended.