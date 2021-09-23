MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Singer Joe Jonas and “Game of Thrones” actress Sophie Turner are moving to Miami.

The super couple paid $11 million for a massive waterfront home in Miami’s exclusive Bay Point community, according to The Real Deal.

The waterfront property is more than 10-thousand square feet, and boasts six bedrooms, eight-and-a-half bathrooms, state-of-the-art chef’s kitchen, wine cellar, gym, swimming pool, spa, sauna, indoor gardens and a koi pond.

Jonas and Turner, who were married in 2019, have a one-year-old daughter named Willa.

The mansion, totally renovated, was previously owned by Cuban-American musician Willy Chirino.

It was built in 1980. Chirino and his wife owned it between 1992 and 2014, according to property records.

Bay Point is north of downtown Miami and the Miami Design District.

Joe is currently on tour with his brothers Nick and Kevin.