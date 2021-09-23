  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 4 News at 5PM
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Joe Jonas, Local TV, Miami News, Sophie Turner

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Singer Joe Jonas and “Game of Thrones” actress Sophie Turner are moving to Miami.

The super couple paid $11 million for a massive waterfront home in Miami’s exclusive Bay Point community, according to The Real Deal.

READ MORE: Surfside Families Push For Permanent Memorial At Site Of Condo Collapse

The waterfront property is more than 10-thousand square feet, and boasts six bedrooms, eight-and-a-half bathrooms, state-of-the-art chef’s kitchen, wine cellar, gym, swimming pool, spa, sauna, indoor gardens and a koi pond.

Jonas and Turner, who were married in 2019, have a one-year-old daughter named Willa.

READ MORE: Space Florida Seeks Space Force Training Site

The mansion, totally renovated, was previously owned by Cuban-American musician Willy Chirino.

It was built in 1980. Chirino and his wife owned it between 1992 and 2014, according to property records.

Bay Point is north of downtown Miami and the Miami Design District.

MORE NEWS: Miami International Airport Ranked Best Mega Airport In North America By J.D. Power

Joe is currently on tour with his brothers Nick and Kevin.

CBSMiami.com Team