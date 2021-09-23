MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two columns from the horrific bridge collapse that killed six people three years ago will be removed next week.

“Once the demolition is done, then we are going to go back and finish the survey,” FDOT Project Manager Humberto Gomez said.

The plan from FDOT, FIU and their partners is to completely rebuild. But first, they need to clear away the land.

“The decision was made to go with the traditional design bid build method,” he explained.

Unlike the prior plan, where design and building happened closer together and took less time for construction, this one will take likely another year.

“And for us all us and all the team members our main concern is safety,” Gomez said.

That means closures begin Monday, September 27.

“We’re going to start demolishing the FIU side, that might take about three weeks,” Gomez said.

One eastbound travel lane on SW 8 approaching 109 will be closed. Once the FIU side is completed, crews will move to the Sweetwater portion across the street, which could take up to another three weeks.

“On the northside, we have to demolish these two columns and some incidental structures there,” Gomez said.

It could impact traffic, but crews are only supposed to shut down the lanes from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Once this is finished, construction may not begin until 2023.

FDOT told CBS4 it is still in the design phase.