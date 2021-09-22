MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Some Fort Lauderdale residents are outraged at plans by Broward County to build a new state-of-the-art forensic center in their neighborhood.

The proposed site would house the medical examiner’s office and the county morgue.

Resident John Morrison said, “We have four black communities, they decided to drop this right in the middle of our area. Who wants to live next to a morgue?”

The morgue would be next to Atlantic Technical College, and there’s an elementary school close by.

At a recent town hall meeting, the county administrator, Bertha Henry said, “I understand the pain, I understand how you feel, but the facts as we see them and we’re dealing with them today, they’re just not true.”

But that hasn’t convinced Morrisonn or his neighbors.

Sharon Alexander says when they put up this new development next to the site, she learned the parcel has a history.

“This site already has petroleum in the soil. It also also lead in the soil. We’re already dealing with things that is hazardous to the cohmmunities around, and now they’re asking us to bring in now a morgue,” Alexander said.

At this point the county does not have an alternative plan. The people who live here say they’re not going to give up until their voices are heard.