Miami (CBS Miami) — A late-night fire, which had already displaced multiple families, reignited on Wednesday morning.
The building on the corner of Northeast 182nd Terrace and 25th Place caught fire for a second time around 5:45 a.m. as some families were gathering their belongings. The four-plex, according to Miami-Dade firefighters, first caught fire around 10:30 p.m. the night before.
"We responded and found heavy smoke conditions," said Chief Erik Penick with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. "Four families are displaced, and one unit looks like it's going to be uninhabitable."
Chief Penick added it is possible there are 15 to 20 people displaced as of Wednesday morning.
Firefighters said no one was hurt in the first fire. No word on whether anyone was hurt when the first reignited.
The official cause of the fire is still under investigation.