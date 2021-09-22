MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Gardens police are investigating a shooting on Wednesday afternoon.
Police said it happened just before two this afternoon near northwest 13th court and 192nd Street.
Chopper 4 was over the scene where police say a car crashed after two people started shooting.
Police say two men took off running from the scene.
No injuries have been reported.