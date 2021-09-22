WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Gardens police are investigating a shooting on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said it happened just before two this afternoon near northwest 13th court and 192nd Street.

Chopper 4 was over the scene where police say a car crashed after two people started shooting.

Police say two men took off running from the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

