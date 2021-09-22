MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Someone in New York woke up a multimillionaire Wednesday after hitting the Mega Millions jackpot.

The winning ticket, worth an estimated $432 million, was sold at Pronto Pizza in Midtown Manhattan.

“Very happy for them. Especially at this time, in the pandemic time, with the problems. It’s a good time for them to get this money,” store owner David Khirali told CBS2.

The winning numbers were: 36, 41, 45, 51, 56 and Mega Ball 13.

If the winner takes the cash option, it’s worth $315 million.

Meantime, the jackpot for Powerball drawing is an estimated $490 million, the tenth largest in the game’s history.

The Powerball jackpot has rolled 35 times since the June 9, 2021 drawing.

Jackpot winners can choose to receive 30 annual installments or as a one-time, lump-sum cash option of approximately $355.1 million.

Be sure to watch the Powerball drawing on Wednesday night during the CBS4 News at 11, your official Florida Lottery station.