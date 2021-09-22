MIAMI (CBSMiami) – People protesting the deportation of Haitian migrants took to the streets of Miami near the immigration services office.

Chanting and holding signs, a large group packed NW 7th Avenue, at times blocking the street and sidewalk.

They’re demanding that the Biden administration allow Haitians at the border to seek asylum.

Thousands of Haitian migrants, who stayed in impromptu camps spanning the Rio Grande along the Texas-Mexico border, are now being allowed to remain in the U.S., while they seek asylum, according to the Associated Press.

They’ve been freed on a “very, very large scale” in recent days, according to one U.S. official who put the figure in the thousands.

This comes in stark contrast to U.S. government claims that deportation flights are stepping up, with as many as nine planes carrying migrants back to Haiti since Sunday.

President Biden says his administration is handling the influx of mostly Haitian migrants.

The Biden administration is facing criticism from the UN’s High Commissioner for Refugees, who called the mass expulsions “inconsistent with international norms.”