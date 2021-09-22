WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 7
By CBSMiami.com Team
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – The number of people hospitalized in Florida with COVID-19 continued to decrease Wednesday, getting closer to 8,000, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Numbers posted by the federal agency showed that 8,187 COVID-19 patients were in 236 reporting Florida hospitals.

That was down from 8,448 on Tuesday and continued a trend in recent weeks.

As a comparison, 15,177 patients were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19 on Sept. 1. Florida saw a massive surge in hospitalizations this summer as the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus spread across the state.

