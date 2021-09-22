  • CBS4 News

By CBSMiami.com Team
TAMPA (CBSMiami/AP) – A firefighter was hit by a truck while attempting to help the victims of a car crash.

Palm Harbor Fire Rescue crews were called to the scene of the traffic crash Wednesday, just before 3:30 a.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Two fire trucks blocked several lanes as they responded to the crash. A pickup truck collided with the right side of both firetrucks for unknown reasons, troopers said.

The truck continued traveling north and hit the firefighter. The truck then struck a fire hydrant.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The firefighter was taken to the hospital in critical, but stable condition.

The drivers of the cars involved in the initial crash suffered minor injuries.

