MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The 2021 Mercedes-Benz Corporate Run, also known as ‘Downtown Miami’s Largest Office Party’ is back in action, live and in-person, following an unprecedented year that resulted in virtual runs last year and CBS4 is the official television partner.

The Miami run/walk returns to in-person participation on Thursday, Sept. 23 with awards in 18 categories.

The series kicked off in Fort Lauderdale on Sept. 2, followed by West Palm Beach on Sept. 9, and ends in Miami with participants from more than 1,200 South Florida companies, including CBS4.

United Way, the race circuit’s long-time charity partner, will once again benefit from the runs, with $1 per Miami race participant being donated to the Miami-Dade County chapter.

The 5K (3.1 mile) run/walk kicks off from Bayfront Park at 6:45 p.m. Click here for directions and parking.

There will be a number of road closures for the race beginning at 2:00 p.m.

Here is the schedule of road closures:

Biscayne Blvd. northbound lanes from Chopin Plaza to NE 5 th St. will be closed from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. The southbound lanes of Biscayne Blvd. will offer 2-way traffic and special attention will be given to entry and exit of Chopin Plaza.

St. will be closed from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. The southbound lanes of Biscayne Blvd. will offer 2-way traffic and special attention will be given to entry and exit of Chopin Plaza. Biscayne Blvd. from Chopin Plaza south to SE 3 rd St. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

St. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. SE 3 rd St. from Biscayne Blvd. to SE 3 rd Ave. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 7:20 p.m.

St. from Biscayne Blvd. to SE 3 Ave. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 7:20 p.m. SE 3 rd Ave. from Biscayne Blvd. to SE 2 nd St. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Ave. from Biscayne Blvd. to SE 2 St. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. SE 2 nd St. from SE 3 rd Ave. to North River Dr. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 7:40 p.m.

St. from SE 3 Ave. to North River Dr. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 7:40 p.m. North River Dr. from SW 2 nd St. to NW 5 th St. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 7:50 p.m.

St. to NW 5 St. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 7:50 p.m. NW 5 th St. from North River Dr. to NW 3 rd Ct. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 8 p.m.

St. from North River Dr. to NW 3 Ct. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 8 p.m. NW 5 th Ave. from NW 5 th St. to NW 4 th St. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Ave. from NW 5 St. to NW 4 St. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 8 p.m. NW 4 th St. from NW 5 th Ave. to NW 4 th Ave. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 8:10 p.m.

St. from NW 5 Ave. to NW 4 Ave. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 8:10 p.m. NW 4 th Ave. from NW 4 th St. to NW 5 th St. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.

Ave. from NW 4 St. to NW 5 St. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. NW 3 rd Ct. from NW 5 th St. to NW 3 rd St. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.

Ct. from NW 5 St. to NW 3 St. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. NW 3 rd St. from NW 3 rd Ct. to North Miami Ave. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 8:20 p.m.

St. from NW 3 Ct. to North Miami Ave. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 8:20 p.m. North Miami Ave. from NW 3 rd St. to NE 2 nd St. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

St. to NE 2 St. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. NE 2 nd St. from North Miami Ave. to NE 2 nd Ave. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 8:40 p.m.

St. from North Miami Ave. to NE 2 Ave. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 8:40 p.m. NE 2 nd Ave. from NE 2 nd St. to NE 4 th St. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 8:50 p.m.

Ave. from NE 2 St. to NE 4 St. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 8:50 p.m. NE 4th St. from NE 2nd Ave. to Biscayne Blvd. northbound lanes will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Please note: if you are north of NW / NE 4th Street, west of the Miami River or south of Biscayne Blvd., these closures will NOT affect you.

TeamFootWorks, producers of the Mercedes-Benz Corporate Run Series, is following safety protocols to help combat the spread of COVID-19.

All Team FootWorks staff members will be vaccinated

The event will recommend all race participants wear facial coverings when not running/walking the event or eating/drinking in their team tent.

All tents will be spaced a minimum of 6’ apart.

Hand sanitizer will be affixed to each tent.

Hand sanitizer stations will be at each bank of portable toilets.

All event staff at water stations will wear gloves and facial coverings

CBS4 is the proud official television broadcast partner of the 2021 Mercedes-Benz Corporate Run and will be taking part with our own team.

In addition, CBS4’s Lauren Pastrana will be at the race taking pace in the race warm-up, start of the race, and post race celebration of winners.