MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores said Wednesday that further tests revealed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has fractured ribs and will not play Sunday against the Raiders in Las Vegas.
Tagovailoa was knocked out of the Dolphins’ 35-0 loss to Buffalo on Sunday after just two series and eight plays. He ended up on the turf after three of those plays, sacked twice on the first series and then injured on the final play of Miami’s second possession.
He was taken from the sideline on a cart and didn’t return, though the Dolphins have hope that he can play in Week 3.
