MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There’s new hope for our beaches thanks to a Boca Raton organization’s innovative robot.

4ocean’s “BeBot” has a simple mission: End the ocean plastic crisis.

“So, the BeBot is a solar-powered and battery-powered beach cleaning robot. It’s remote control, and it sifts microplastic from the sand and smaller pieces of plastic from the sand and collects them into a container. So it’s designed to help clean coastlines of small pieces of plastic,” explained Alex Schulze, 4ocean’s cofounder.

Now, should you be worried about one of these things running you over while laying on the beach?

Schulze said there’s nothing to fear.

“You don’t have to be worried about it running over you. It’s controlled by an operator. So someone will always be right with the machine walking around and controlling it,” he said.

According to Schulze, the BeBot, which uses tank tracks to get around, has other uses.

“It has a tow hitch on it, so we can actually tow trailers and move all sorts of other things as well,” he said.

As for the price, Schulze said it all depends on the options.

“You gotta you have to look and see which one you want to get, and it all breaks down in different tiers,” he said.

For more info, visit www.4ocean.com.