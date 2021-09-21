MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It’s a rainy Tuesday across all of South Florida from the Keys up to Miami-Dade and Broward.

The weather setup is a mess and a bit complex because there is no defined weather feature that is causing the passing showers and storms this Tuesday.

There is, however, a surge of tropical moisture from the Caribbean and Gulf waters in the middle and upper parts of the atmosphere. At the same time, there is a stalled front to the north of South Florida located over parts of the Southeast region that’s helping to bring up the moisture over the Sunshine State.

Also, the east flow remains light so showers and storms will move slowly from east to west through Tuesday.

This pattern will continue through mid-week with high temperatures in the upper 80s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Then on Thursday, the flow begins to change from the east to the southwest as a cold front approaches South Florida.

The cold front will be stalled over our area on Friday, and this will bump up the storm chance once again on Thursday, Friday, and through the weekend. High temperatures will get back into the lower 90s on Thursday and Friday before the storms develop late in the afternoon on both days.

Stay tuned to CBS Miami’s Storm Team and on CBSMiami.com for the latest local weather updates.