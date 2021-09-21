MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Tropical Storm Peter was located just over 100 miles to the north of the Northern Leeward Islands on Monday morning.

Peter is tracking toward the west and is expected to turn to the north later this week. The center of Peter will stay to the north of the Caribbean Islands and away from the Bahamas.

Tropical Storm Peter is forecast to weaken to a tropical depression as it moves over the Atlantic Waters and approaches Bermuda.

Meanwhile, a tropical wave is located a few hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions are expected to become conducive for development in the next few days and a tropical depression is likely to form by Thursday or Friday.

The system will track westward across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.

Also, Tropical Storm Rose is located about 1,000 miles northwest of the tropical wave just mentioned but Rose is having trouble staying as a tropical storm and will continue to decay. Rose will downgrade to a depression by this evening and degenerate into a remnant low by Friday.

In addition, the remnants of Odette are hanging around in the north-central Atlantic Ocean to the northwest of the Azores that the National Hurricane Center is watching for development.

The remnants are a non-tropical low-pressure system that could gain some subtropical characteristics but the chance for further development is low due to hostile environmental conditions that are expected to form in the next few days.