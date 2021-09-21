FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The BB&T Center in Sunrise, home to the Florida Panthers, is no more.

Well actually, the arena is still there, but the name has changed. It will now be known as the FLA Live Arena, at least temporarily.

The Panthers said the Arena Operating Company, a subsidiary of Sunrise Sports & Entertainment, is looking for a new arena naming rights partner.

The announcement of the new name came after a mutual agreement between the Arena Operating Company and BB&T, now Truist, not to extend the arena naming rights agreement “effective immediately.”

BB&T has been the Panthers’ arena naming rights partner since 2012.

“We want to thank the leadership at BB&T now Truist for their loyal support and partnership for the past 11 years,” said Panthers Chief Commercial Officer Shawn Thornton in a statement. “As we move forward in identifying a new naming rights partnership for the arena, we will seek to build on this incredible momentum with an innovative long-term partner that aligns with our culture, brand and growth trajectory as South Florida’s hockey market continues to grow exponentially.”

Located across the street from the Sawgrass Mills Mall, the arena hosts hundreds of major concerts, events, and performances each year. Upcoming concerts include Harry Styles, John Legend, James Taylor, Luke Combs, and more.

Fans can go to FlaLiveArena.com for more information on concerts, shows, events and hockey games.