HALLANDALE BEACH (CBSMiami) — Hallandale Beach Police are investigating a deadly triple shooting outside a fast-food restaurant early Tuesday.

Three people were shot and killed, police said, in the drive-thru of the Wendy’s at 1091 West Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

According to police, the shooting happened just before 1 a.m. while the restaurant was still open.

“Officers responded and they were able to find three people that were unresponsive now pronounced deceased,” said Captain Megan Jones with Hallandale Beach PD.

Police told CBS4 the three people involved don’t appear to be employees of the fast-food restaurant. As of Tuesday morning, the victims had not been identified.

There is a partial surveillance video of the shooting, according to police, and detectives are now investigating what led up to the incident.

“If anybody with the public has any idea or can help us put the pieces of the puzzle together as to what happened, it would be greatly appreciated if they came forward,” said Capt. Jones.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).