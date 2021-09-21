MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One of the two people shot Monday night not far from the FTX Arena in downtown Miami has died.
Miami police said the shooting happened at 1075 Biscayne Boulevard around 9:45 p.m.
Both were rushed to the Ryder Trauma Center. Police said the man who died was in his 60s, his name has not been released. The other person was listed in serious condition.
Investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting.
Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.